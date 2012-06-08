Rail Transportation in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Rail Transportation in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- On track: Higher production and spending will bolster demand for rail transportation
Rail Transportation in the US
High-speed growth
This Rail Transportation industry is on the right track, unimpeded by rising fuel prices and environmental concerns that hamper other modes of transportation. The resurgence of the industry's popularity will be supported by a high level of technological change, leading to more powerful and fuel-efficient locomotives. Furthermore, higher production levels and greater consumer spending will support industry demand.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Rail Transportation industry includes companies that operate railroads across the United States. This includes large railroads (Class 1 railroads) and regional and local line-haul railroads that carry freight and passengers. This industry does not include scenic and sightseeing rail transportation, street railroads, commuter rail or rapid transit.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation, CSX Corporation, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Union Pacific Corporation
