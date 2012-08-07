RailAmerica, Inc. (NYSE:RA) Investor Sued Directors to Stop Buyout

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- An investor in NYSE:RA shares filed a lawsuit against directors to stop the sale of RailAmerica, Inc. (NYSE:RA) shares to Genesee & Wyoming Inc at $27.50 per NYSE:RA share.



Investors who purchased shares of RailAmerica, Inc. (NYSE:RA) prior to July 23, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:RA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:RA investors arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process to Genesee & Wyoming Inc



On July 23, 2012, Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and RailAmerica, Inc. announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Genesee & Wyoming Inc will acquire RailAmerica for an all cash purchase price of $27.50 per share.



However, the plaintiff claims that the offer is unfair to NYSE:RA stockholders and undervalues the company. In fact, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:RA at $28 per share. In addition, RailAmerica, Inc. (NYSE:RA) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $425.77million in ’09 to $551.12million in 2011 and its Net Income over the respective time frames rose from $15.84million to $36.87million. Also, shares of RailAmerica, Inc. (NYSE:RA) grew from $9.24 per share in October 2010 to over $26 per share in mid-July 2012.



Furthermore, the plaintiff alleges, that the defendants approved the transaction to the detriment of the company’s shareholders. The plaintiff says that the terms of the merger agreement, such as a no solicitation, a matching rights, and a hefty $49million termination fee provision, substantially favor Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and are calculated to unreasonably dissuade potential suitors from making competing offers.



Those who are current investors in RailAmerica, Inc. (NYSE:RA) and purchased their RailAmerica, Inc. (NYSE:RA shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com