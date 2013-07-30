VTG Rail Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Edwardsville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- VTG AG headquartered in Hamburg Germany entered the North American rail freight market in January 2008 when it acquired Texas Railcar Leasing Company. Texas Railcar continued to grow its fleet in the ensuing years and changed its name to VTG Rail in October 2011, just prior to the acquisition of the lease fleet of Sumitomo Corporation of America. VTG Rail, a full service railroad freight car sales and leasing organization is now completing its 25th year in business.



Over those 25 years, VTG Rail built its reputation through hard work and a commitment to customer service. The company is proud to provide railcars for use by railroads and private shippers alike, available for lease throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has a diverse fleet that is configured for the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk products, liquids, and a range of specialized commodities. VTG Rail also includes maintenance and car management services among its service offerings.



Every lease can be customized and tailored to customers’ needs; part of the company’s commitment to deliver the most efficient, timely, and courteous service possible. It is the mission of VTG Rail to be the premier provider of railcar leasing products and services through our dedication to the highest quality customer service. With the expectation of at least another 25 years in business, VTG Rail continues to maintain that commitment to service beyond its customers’ expectations.



About VTG Rail

For more than 25 years, VTG Rail has been committed to providing the highest quality railcar leasing services available. The company incorporates a Total Quality Management approach to ensure that customers receive prompt and effective assistance. With more than 150 years of staff experience in the North American marketplace, VTG Rail provides premier railcar leasing services trusted by industry. For more detail please visit, http://www.vtgrail.com/.