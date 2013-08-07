Oil Sands in North America Contribute to Increasing Utilization of VTG Rail

Edwardsville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- VTG Rail, a full service sales and railcar leasing operation, is pleased to announce that it is providing key transportation services to companies involved in oil sands production. The increased demand for railcars comes as companies are finding it difficult to finance huge pipelines or transport by ship.



It’s expensive and labor intensive to build pipelines for transporting crude oil, and many companies involved in oil sands production are finding it more cost effective to transport their products through railcar leasing instead. The ability to transport by rail has a number of other benefits, such as the fact that it’s scalable and highly versatile, allowing for movement in any direction. Perhaps most important, it’s very quick and efficient, making it an enticing choice for oil companies today.



The company is proud to provide railcars for lease by railroads and private shippers alike, available for lease across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Over its 25 years in business, VTG Rail has secured its position as a leader in the railcar leasing and sales industry. According to a spokesperson for VTG Rail, “Our mission is to be the leading provider of railcar leasing products and services, and we prove our dedication by offering the highest quality customer service in the industry.” The company has a diverse fleet of rail cars and proudly provides railcars for use by private shippers and railroads all over North America.



About VTG Rail

For more than 25 years, VTG Rail has been committed to providing the highest quality railcar leasing services available. The company incorporates a Total Quality Management approach to ensure that customers receive prompt and effective assistance. With more than 150 years of staff experience in the North American marketplace, VTG Rail provides premier railcar leasing services trusted by industry. For more detail please visit, http://www.vtgrail.com/.