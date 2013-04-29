Rails Strap - First Commercial Bootstrap Theme for Ruby on Rails by Wintersolutions

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Berlin based IT solutions provider Wintersolutions now introduces their first commercial bootstrap theme for Ruby on Rails developers as a Gem.



They have named their theme {rails}strap and claim that its design is clean, business oriented and minimalistic, which is helpful for developers and saves a lot of time. “We have just released our first commercial bootstrap theme for Ruby on Rails and we assure that developers will be delighted to use this as it will help them save a lot of time. Moreover its design is minimalistic, clean and business oriented, says the owner of Wintersolutions.



He also revealed that Gem is based on the popular {re}start theme that depends on large photography and good typography, which serves as a foundation for varied creative projects. They have also included plain HTML layout version on the Ruby-ready theme. The Gem can be bought at https://wrapbootstrap.com/theme/rails-strap-ruby-ready-theme-WB00952P7.



They have released Gem with fully functional example template so that the developers can understand the application with complete details. The template core of the Gem comes in the form of JavaScript and CSS Stylesheets that properly showcases design and layout. “When you purchase this Gem, you will also receive a rails-strap example application along with documentation and support. This will help the developers to understand everything thoroughly so that they can work at ease and save a lot of their time,” says a spokesperson of Wintersolutions.



He also elaborated a few important features of Gem such as a fresh collapsing header effect and subtle animation. It has responsive and clean design and supports large and good typography.



“Being a Ruby on Rails developer, I was looking for something that can help me to save time. This Gem seems to be the perfect commercial bootstrap theme and it also promised to be minimalistic and business oriented. As I have used other services of Wintersolutions, I trust their potential and I'm sure about the Gem’s effectiveness,” says Bernhard Walter, Ruby on Rails Developer, Berlin.



Presently, Wintersolutions is offering support for the Gem through email. However, they are on tracks to introduce a support forum soon.



About Wintersolutions

Wintersolutions is an IT solution and service provider in Berlin. They develop standalone and web applications on varied platforms such as Ruby on Rails, Java .Net and HTML. For more details visit http://wintersolutions.de/.



Contact:

Wintersolutions

Naugarder Str. 43, 10409 Berlin, Germany

email: info@wintersolutions.de

ph: +49 30 12 06 41 05