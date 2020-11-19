Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Size study, by Type (Infrastructural, On-board), by Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Data Protection, End Point Protection, System Administration), by Component (Solutions, Encryption, Firewall, Antivirus/AntiMalware, IDS/IPS, Risk and Compliance, Services, Risk and Threat Assessment, Support and Maintenance, Design and Implementation, Others.) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Thales Group, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier, General Electric (WabTec), Nokia Networks, Hitachi, IBM, Cisco, United Technologies (Rockwell Collins). The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Global Railway Cybersecurity Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cyber security is a mechanism that prevents cyber-attacks from protecting data, software and other essential files. Cyber security 's primary goal is to secure confidential information and prevent attackers from damaging or modifying the information. Cybersecurity will make the device simple and adaptable for the railway industry and will advance technology. This will allow the security of software, data protection, system management and others to be supported. The market is driven by Growing cybersecurity problems, growing use of IoT and automation technologies, growing prevalence of cloud-based services, increasing investment in rail infrastructure. The key players of global Railway cybersecurity market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in 2016, ransomware was used to target the San Francisco transit system. In response, the assailants requested 70,000 USD. Similarly, in 2018, owing to a ransomware attack on 2000 computers, the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down. Moreover, a current Chinese hand behind these attacks is suspected due to cyber security threats to other US departments and a senate investigation is underway in the US. However, Lack of innovation in cybersecurity in developing countries, growing understanding of data protection, the lack of qualified and skilled cybersecurity professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of global Railway Cybersecurity Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of growing prevalence of cloud-based services, increasing investment in rail infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing cybersecurity problems, growing use of IoT and automation technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Railway Cybersecurity Market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Thales Group, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier, General Electric (WabTec), Nokia Networks, Hitachi, IBM, Cisco, United Technologies (Rockwell Collins)



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type: Infrastructural, n-board



By Security Type: Network Security, Application Security, Data Protection, End Point Protection, System Administration



By Component: Solutions, Encryption, Firewall, Antivirus/AntiMalware, IDS/IPS, Risk and Compliance, Services, Risk and Threat Assessment, Support and Maintenance, Design and Implementation, Others.



By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, China Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Railway Cybersecurity Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Dynamics

3.1. Railway Cybersecurity Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.4.1.

Chapter 5. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Railway Cybersecurity Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market by Security Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Estimates & Forecasts by Security Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Railway Cybersecurity Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Component

7.1. Market Snapshot

