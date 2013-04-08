Railway Figures Bring Model Railway Projects to Life

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- For years, Modelleisenbahn-Figuren has manufactured finely-sculpted model railway figures for model train enthusiasts to use in their various projects. The company manufactures figures in Z, N, TT, HO, OO, G, 2 Gauge and 1 Gauge, to cover a wide range of consumer needs.



Passengers, tourists, animals, architecture, scenery, and other model train figures are hand painted, so no two figures look exactly alike. The same figures are also painted in different vibrant colors that make them a lively addition to any model railroad. Those who want to paint their own figurines or have them painted by someone else can buy unpainted ones from the website as well.



The company’s website has a comprehensive selection of figures in various scales and poses available for browsing. With text written in both English and German, the website reaches out to customers worldwide. The website also has a section where the company’s latest figure and figures on sale are presented.



Available in all model scales, these model railroad figures also give value for one’s money. Customers worldwide will even enjoy free shipping upon making their purchase. To make a purchase, one must first register online through the company’s website. Then, one can pay through the company’s PayPal interface, via major credit cards like Visa and MasterCard, or even through PayPal itself.



The Modelleisenbahn-Figuren LLC, believes that its model figures are an indispensable addition to any model train project no matter how big or small. It states that the figurines will make the project look more lively and attractive.



The company is located at the County of Sussex, USA. They accept wholesale purchase and encourage the re-selling of their products around the world. For their retailers, they even have a Yahoo Group that can be accessed through their website. For inquiries, they can be e-mailed at oneto87@yahoo.com.



