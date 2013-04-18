Railway Holidays - the One-Stop on-Line Rail Holiday Platform

Winchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Railway Holidays have developed a unique online travel shop that offers hundreds of rail holidays in one easy to use location.



The idea behind the platform was to provide rail holiday makers all the information for railway adventures in one location. Taking the inconvenience out of trawling through multiple sites on the internet and finding all the up to date information required to plan and book the perfect rail holiday.



Director, Nick Croker explains;



‘Railway Holidays is a simple to use platform that allows users to find, compare and then continue and book the latest train holidays, from the exhilarating glacier rail journeys to the grandeur of the Orient Express, Railway Holidays offers up to date information and the latest travel deals, ensuring you can handpick your dream holiday by rail’



Railway Holidays now offers hundreds of destinations worldwide and options to suit every budget and taste.



The new, simple to use website, makes finding the dream rail holiday a stress free experience. In a few easy steps, holiday makers can choose their desired country and have access to a wide range of rail holiday options.



Currently the site features holidays by rail from Great Rail, Treyn, Railbookers, Travelsphere, Diamond Rail Holidays and Planet Rail, with lots more to follow. Many train holidays can be tailor made to suit specific requirements, particularly when travelling around Europe, including various departure points and dates, hotel upgrades, length of stay at each destination and excursions.



The online service is incredibly easy to use and with a specialist rail travel team based the UK on hand to give advice and guide holiday makers from all over the world, Railway Holidays is the place to come to for rail holidays.



About Railway Holidays

Railway Holidays has hundreds of train holidays brought together from top UK tour operators. They offer train holidays ranging from a little over £100 per person for a one night break to over £25,000 per person for the ultimate Trans-Siberian Express luxury train holiday. They offer rail holidays to suit everyone’s travelling needs as well as budget.



For Media Inquiries –

Company : Railway-Holidays

Contact Person: Nick Croker

Telephone: 07872 529 839

E-mail: nick@railway-holidays.com

http://www.railway-holidays.com