Some of the important players are: ABB (Switzerland), Akebono Brake (Japan), Alstom (France), Hitachi (Japan), Kansas City Southern Railway Company (United States), Union Pacific Railroad (United States), BNSF Railway (United States), Canadian Pacific Railway (Canada), American Railcar Industries (United States), CAF (Spain), Canadian National Railway (Canada), FreightCar America (United States), GATX Corporation (United States), Central Japan Railway (Japan), Bombardier (Canada), China Communications Construction (China), China Railway Construction (China), Delachaux (France), East Japan Railway (Japan), BLS Cargo AG (Switzerland), Faiveley Transport (France), China South Locomotive & Rolling Stock (China), China Railway Group (China), CSX Corporation (United States), Guodian Nanjing Automation (China)



Summary of Railway Infrastructure:

Railway Infrastructure is the foundation which supports the railway transport system which connects railway stations, airports, and others public transport networks. The importance of railway infrastructure is vital in social and economic development of a country as it continues to be one of the major source of transportation. Lately, it has been observed that various countries are privatizing their railway infrastructure which in turn offer huge opportunity for companies involved in developing railway infrastructure.



Global Railway Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

By Type (Locomotive (Diesel Locomotive, and Electric Locomotive), Rapid Transit (Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), Light Rail/Tram,and Metro/Subway), Railroad Cars (Passenger Coach and Freight Wagon)),

Application (High-Speed Rail, Common-Speed Rail), Infrastructure (Rail Network, New Track Investment, Maintenance Investment)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

- Stringent Fuel Economy Norms in Developed Region



Market Growth Drivers:

- Rapid Globalization Led to Rise in Demand for Rail Networks

- Growing Need to Revive the Existing Rail Infrastructure



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

March 2019- Switzerland based BLS Cargo signed an agreement to acquire Belgian rail freight operator, Crossrail to strengthen its position in European market. This acquisition is expected to strengthen company's position in North–South freight corridor. Additionally, BLS Cargo will also be able to get access to Belgian ports following this acquisition.



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



