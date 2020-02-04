Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Title on 'Global Railway Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Future Scope, Opportunity, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2020-2025' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like GCC, Australia, LATAM, North America, Europe, United State or Asia and important players/vendors such as ABB, Akebono Brake, Alstom, Hitachi, Kansas City Southern Railway Company, Union Pacific Railroad, BNSF Railway, Canadian Pacific Railway, American Railcar Industries, CAF, Canadian National Railway, FreightCar America, GATX Corporation, Central Japan Railway, Bombardier, China Communications Construction , China Railway Construction, Delachaux, East Japan Railway, BLS Cargo AG, Faiveley Transport, China South Locomotive & Rolling Stock, China Railway Group, CSX Corporation, Guodian Nanjing Automation With n-number of tables and figures examining the Railway Infrastructure Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020-2025.



Summary

According to AMA, the Railway Infrastructure market will register a CAGR of above 3.42% by 2024. The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments i.e. by type (Locomotive (Diesel Locomotive, and Electric Locomotive), Rapid Transit (Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), Light Rail/Tram, and Metro/Subway) and Railroad Cars (Passenger Coach and Freight Wagon)) , by application (High-Speed Rail and Common-Speed Rail) and major geographies. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that Chinese and American Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Railway Infrastructure market throughout the predicted period.



The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Railway Infrastructure market analysis report suggests strategies Manufacturers can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

Accurately gauge the pulse of the market with latest study released by HTF MI on Railway Infrastructure Market. Understand the competitive environment of the industry with its growth potential to develop strong short-term and long-term strategies.



The report offers several leading Manufacturers, including:

ABB (Switzerland)

Akebono Brake (Japan)

Alstom (France)

Hitachi (Japan)

Kansas City Southern Railway Company (United States)

Union Pacific Railroad (United States)

BNSF Railway (United States)

Canadian Pacific Railway (Canada)

American Railcar Industries (United States)

CAF (Spain)

Canadian National Railway (Canada)

FreightCar America (United States)

GATX Corporation (United States)

Central Japan Railway (Japan)

Bombardier (Canada)

China Communications Construction (China)

China Railway Construction (China)

Delachaux (France)

East Japan Railway (Japan)

BLS Cargo AG (Switzerland)

Faiveley Transport (France)

China South Locomotive & Rolling Stock (China)

China Railway Group (China)

CSX Corporation (United States)

Guodian Nanjing Automation (China)



Market Overview:



March 2019- Switzerland based BLS Cargo signed an agreement to acquire Belgian rail freight operator, Crossrail to strengthen its position in European market. This acquisition is expected to strengthen company's position in North–South freight corridor. Additionally, BLS Cargo will also be able to get access to Belgian ports following this acquisition.



Market Trend

Stringent Fuel Economy Norms in Developed Region

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructural Support in Development of Rail Network in Emerging Countries



Opportunities

Growing Demand for Cleaner and Faster Mode of Transportation and Privatization of Railway in Leading Asia Pacific Countries



Key highlights of the Global Railway Infrastructure market Study:



- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025

- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Railway Infrastructure market for the next five years.

- Forecast of the Global Railway Infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market by type, application and by country.

- Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Uncovering market's competitive landscape and in-depth information on various Manufacturers

- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of Railway Infrastructure Manufacturers



Research Methodology:



The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Railway Infrastructure market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Railway Infrastructure market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers of Rolling Stock & Rolling Stock Components, Raw Material Suppliers, Transport Authorities and Government, Legal and Regulatory Authorities, Fleet Operators, Architects, Construction & Mining Companies, Market and Research Firms, Financial Institutions, Electricity Boards, Fuel Supplier, Railway Infrastructure and Track Maintenance Bodies and Others.

This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.



