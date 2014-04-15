Railway Management System Market Expected to Reach $35.99 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The report "Railway Management System Market (Operations Management, Intelligent Signaling, Traffic Analytics, Asset Management, Control Systems, Maintenance Management, System Integration, Cloud Hosting) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)" defines and segments the railway management system market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints of this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse more than 83 market data tables with 38 figures spread through 147 pages and in-depth TOC on "Railway Management System Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/railway-management-system-market-193193339.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The railway management system market is estimated to grow from $19.58 billion in 2014 to $35.99 billion in 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2014-2019.



Download Sample PDF @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=193193339



Severe challenges pose a major threat to the rail industry following conventional management practices. The tremendous economic and demographic growth has inflicted a sharp rise in freight and passenger traffic. The operating and maintenance costs need to be managed efficiently for future growth and future expansions. The industry needs to meet the safety standards and compliances to provide a safe and reliable service. In order to face these challenges, the rail companies should combine their rail operations and new-age information and communication technology (ICT) solutions.



Transforming the conventional architecture to the modern IT-backed infrastructure would ensure the evolution of new operation and traffic management solutions. Sustenance in the competitive rail service market can be achieved due to the changing environmental trends which demand an advanced eco-friendly transport solution. Railway management systems possess the driving potential to bring about the next desired growth phase in the railway industry.



This MarketsandMarkets report outlines the key trends that will shape the evolution of the railway service industry. The report is segmented into various railway management systems and solutions, services, and regions. The railway management system market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, competitive outlook, rail transportation ecosystem, and the best practices in this market.



This report speaks about the expected market size for the various railway management solutions involved in the rail operations and infrastructure. It also highlights the revenue potential of the various professional services, system integration services, and cloud hosting services offered by railway solution vendors.



Make an Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=193193339



The Railway Management System Market research report consists of the opportunity analysis of various types of railway management solutions such as rail operations management systems, rail traffic management systems, rail asset management systems, rail control management systems, and rail maintenance management systems. The report analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions such as North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LA), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Browse Related Reports

Smart Railways Market [Passenger Information Systems, Freight Information Systems, Rail Traffic Management, Operations Management, Security Monitoring, Communications, Ticketing, Rail Analytics]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-railways-market-960.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets