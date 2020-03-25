Railway Management System Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 – Alstom, Cisco, General Electric, ABB

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global railway management system market is expected to be driven primarily by increased demand for a dynamic and swift transport mode. Demand for improved efficiency across the rail industry is expected to drive market for advanced asset and fleet management tools, including remote diagnostics, passenger information and asset planning. Increasing participation by private entities in government managed rail markets, road congestion issues owing to rapid urbanization, and surging demand for multimodal transport and low-fares are expected to positively impact the railway management system market industry over the next few years. A railway management system helps increase efficiency without compromising on customer safety. Further, the technology also provides customers with real time information transfer and sharing capability, thereby enabling improved travel experience and planning. Technological advancements have led to increased adoption of automated technology for efficient management of railway network and infrastructure. Rail operations management systems, rail traffic management systems, rail asset management systems, rail control management systems, and rail maintenance management systems are some of the major railway management solutions.



Global Railway Management System Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.02% during the review period, 2019-2025.



Increasing passenger & freight traffic, unoptimized use of rail networks and inefficient management of operating & maintenance costs may pose a challenge to the market growth. Rail operations coupled with new age information and communication technology solutions are expected to help the railway management system market overcome the aforementioned challenges. Further, the need to comply with the industry safety standards in order to provide safe and reliable service is also expected to spur market demand.



Segment by Key players:

- Alstom

- Cisco

- General Electric

- ABB

- IBM

- Hitachi

- Bombardier

- Huawei

- Indra Sistemas

- Siemens

- Ansaldo

- ATOS

- Toshiba

- Tech Mahindra

- Nokia Networks

- Thales Group

- DXC Technology

- Eke-Electronics

- Sierra Wireless

- Eurotech



Segment by Type:

- Rail Operations Management System

- Rail Traffic Management System

- Rail Asset Management System

- Rail Control System

- Rail Maintenance Management System

- Rail Communication and Networking System

- Rail Security

- Rail Analytics

- Passenger Information System

- Freight Information System



Segment by Application:

- Ordinary Railway

- Rapid Transit Railway



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Railway Management System Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Railway Management System Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Railway Management System Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Railway Management System Market Forecast

4.5.1. Railway Management System Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Railway Management System Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Railway Management System Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Railway Management System Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Railway Management System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Railway Management System Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Railway Management System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Railway Management System Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Railway Management System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Railway Management System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Railway Management System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Railway Management System Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



