The growing digitalization across the globe has been increasing over the past few decades which has encouraged the deployment of highly automated systems in numerous applications such as public transportation. The railway systems have been encouraged as the most powerful transportation system. Moreover, it enables us to provide several railway solutions with intelligent sensors for load detectors, wagon identification, traffic control center systems and many more. These automated systems minimize the complexities in the railway applications including fault detection, brake system inspection, automated train control, and many other systems. In addition to this, introduction to cloud-based and IoT enabled intelligent railway systems will generate significant over the forecasted period.



In February 2019, ABB received its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than USD 42 million to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi. The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABBâ€™s largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru.



Influencing Market Trend

- Improves Consumer Safety by Minimizing the Scheduling Mistakes and Introduction to Anti-Collision System

- Improving Railway Infrastructure with Big Data & Internet of Things, Government Encouraging FDI & Financing in Smart Railways through PPP

Market Drivers

- Introduction of Metro and High-Speed Rail Projects, Smart Cities, and Smart Transportation across the Globe

- Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Transport

Opportunities:

- Increasing Railway Projects Across the Globe

- The Inclination of Emerging Countries Toward High-Speed Rail for Rapid Transit

Challenges:

- High Overhaul and Maintenance Costs

- Requires Skilled Workforce for Developing the Intelligent Railway System

- Integration Complexities with the Existing Systems



Analysis by Type (Auxiliary Power System, HVAC, Propulsion System, Onboard Vehicle Control, Train Information System, Train Safety System), Application (Passenger Transportation, Freight Transportation), Rolling Stock Type (Locomotives, Metros, Monorail, Tramp, Others), Transit Type (Conventional, Rapid)



The regional analysis of Global Railway System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On January 15, 2019, Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority has selected TransCore to develop an integrated electronic toll collection and border analytics system on the Peace Bridge, which crosses the Niagara River, connecting Buffalo, New York with Fort Erie, Ontario. The innovative approach combines electronic tolling with data analytics to improve mobility and reliability along an important international bridge.



