Railway Traction Inverter Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Traction inverters are adopted in railways for minimization of switching losses and conduction losses both at low and high current that allows maximizing rail acceleration and driving range. In layman's term, function of traction inverter is to convert kinetic energy released during breaks into electricity and charge the battery of the vehicle. Primarily traction inverters are replacing internal combustion engines of the traditionally fueled vehicles, aiming to curb the pollution released in the environment. However, now a days, traction inverters are integrated with electric locomotives and trains. They are designed to manage a wide range of electric Railway traction inverters can be used in any type of rail with any battery type, considering the voltage compatibility factor. Moreover, now a days, the demand for the metro trains and high speed trains directly increased the demand for railway traction inverter



Railway Traction Inverter Market: Dynamics



Government investments on railways infrastructure development and increase in number of railway network the demand for railway traction inverters will increase. In urban areas, governments are focusing on investing significant amount to develop the effective and efficient transport infrastructure, such as increase in number of metro stations as well as metros, to make passenger transport faster and comfortable. Railways are an integral part of the public transportation system around the globe and will play an important role due to increasing public density, urbanization and changing travel behaviour of the population. These factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the railway traction inverter market throughout the assessment period. Growing population in metropolitan areas and increasing number of corporate employees, particularly in emerging economies, are estimated to accelerate the growth of the global railway industry and positively affect the sales of railway traction inverter. Moreover, European countries are also focusing on increasing their rail network as well as introducing new locomotives as well as metros and high speed trains which will boost the growth of railway traction inverter market.



Railway Traction Inverter Market: Regional Outlook



Growing infrastructure development in public transportation in the developing regions such as China, India, the railway network is also getting traction which increases the demand for new trains and this factor will boost the growth of railway traction inverter market. India and China are expected to spearhead the railway traction inverter market as a consequence of widespread and longest railway network. Importantly, rail networks in India and China are most massive railway networks in the world. In India, passenger or mainline train are mainly used mode of transportation for long distance and with the developing infrastructure in the country, the demand for new trains set to grow. Subsequently, expanding economic pillars to fuel the growth of the railway traction inverter market throughout the assessment period. Furthermore, amongst developed regions - Japan is cited to hold significant share in the Railway Traction Inverter market due to growing metro-line and high speed train projects in the region. North America and Europe are projected to witness healthy growth in the nearby future. Moreover, positive economic growth is anticipated in developing countries of Latin America.



Railway Traction Inverter Market: Market Participants



Examples of some of the market participants in the global Railway Traction Inverter Market, identified across the value chain include:



Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

American Traction Systems

Simatex AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Medcom

Alstom

Albiero Medha Power srl