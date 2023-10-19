Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Rain Oncology Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: RAIN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Rain Oncology Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: RAIN stocks, concerns whether certain Rain Oncology Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and that as a result, the Company's statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading between July 20, 2021 to May 19, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.