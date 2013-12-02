Rainbow Auto Center Launches New Website

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Web design company Powerphrase, recently launched a new site for auto repair, Hayward, CA based Rainbow Auto Center. Rainbow Auto Center has been providing auto body repair services to Hayward and Northern California since 1929. A large part of the company's staying power in the competitive auto body repair market is their attention to detail as well as their versatility. In addition to auto maintenance and car accident repair, they also offer auto glass repair and auto painting. These services combined with their 24/7 towing services, state of the art repair facility and team of fully trained technicians has made Rainbow Auto Center into one of the premiere auto repair body shops in Northern California.



Their new site, located at Rainbowautocenter.com, features a number of pronounced improvements over their previous site. Their former domain was a static HTML website which was not optimized to get traffic from Google. It also contained errors which didn't allow visitors to view all of their content, which hurt the company's conversions. Rainbowautocenter.com was rebuilt as a responsive Wordpress site. And as a Wordpress site Rainbow Auto Center now has an intuitive content management system built into their site for blogging and arranging content. Powerphrase also reviewed dozens of different images before selecting the most appropriate to create multiple slideshows for Rainbow Auto Center's core service pages. Modifications were also made to the site to make it more dynamic and interactive. Powerphrase integrated their Twitter feed through their site via OAuth so now their timeline is prominently displayed on their site. Powerphrase also applied special media query styles which clearly display call to actions for mobile users and highlights their click to call phone number. All of these features were meant to help Rainbow Auto Center put their best digital foot forward and connect on a more substantial level with potential and current customers.



About Powerphrase

Powerphrase is a web design and internet marketing firm located in Santa Ana, CA. They approach the diverse field of internet marketing and web design with dedication and expertise. They utilize a wide range of technical competencies to ensure that their clients' businesses thrive. For more information about Powerphrase please visit Powerphrase.com.



Contact info:



Rainbow Auto Center

22008 Meekland Ave

Phone: (510) 581-1100

Public email: info@rainbowautocenter.com

Public website: http://www.rainbowautocenter.com