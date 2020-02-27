Rainbow Collections LLC Offering Sarees Online at Affordable Prices

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Rainbow Collections LLC, a popular enterprise in the US, sells traditional Indian wear at affordable prices. Rainbow Collections keeps introducing traditional Indian items while keeping an eye on the latest market trends. Customers can easily find the items they crave the most at Rainbow Collections. The company attracts customers from across the globe due to its vast collection and competitive prices.



The spokesperson of Rainbow Collections in an interview said, "We have a massive collection of women wear, including sarees, kurtis, and lehengas. Those who want to purchase pure silk and cotton South Indian sarees online can consider Rainbow Collections LLC to be an ideal marketplace. We offer silk, cotton, Georgette, Kerala, South Indian cotton and Chiffon sarees. These sarees and other ethnic wear are available in appealing colors, such as peach, pink, green, orange, and more. We source these items from different parts of India to maintain the quality and diversity of products as well as designs. Customers can always filter the options to narrow down their choices. We ship orders from the US to other parts of the world within two days of receiving the order."



Rainbow Collections LLC is not only about rolling Indian wear but also Indian jewelry. The company offers an extensive range of jewelry to complement every outfit, be it sarees, kurtis, or lehengas. Moreover, Indian fashion jewelry gives customers a royal touch at affordable prices. Rainbow Collections LLC offers beautiful earrings, exquisite kadas, classic necklaces, gold plated bracelets, metal bangles, and designer hair clips. Every piece of jewelry in its inventory boasts of elegance and quality. Customers just need to browse through the collection and pick the piece of jeweler that complements their taste or dresses.



The spokesperson further said, "In case the buyer isn't satisfied with the product delivered due to any reason, we have a refund policy in place that allows the customer to return the product within 14 days or two weeks of the purchase. However, the item should be unused and in its original condition and packaging to be eligible for the refund. For refunding the item, the photocopy of the proof of purchase or receipt has to be attached, along with the return package."



Those who want to buy Georgette sarees with border online can count on Rainbow Collections. The company offers colorful Georgette Sarees to suit every budget and taste. Georgette sarees are light-weight, crinkled, and dull-finished, displaying a bouncy look. The embroidery blouses of these sarees stand unparalleled. The sarees, made in solid prints and colors, come with stunningly designed borders to complete their look.



