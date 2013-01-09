Rainbow Sapphire Jewelers Announces the Seven Most Expensive Pieces of Jewelry Sold in 2012

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Rainbow Sapphire Jewelers, a leading online retailer of beautiful and high quality rainbow sapphire jewelry, has just posted a new blog to its website, http://www.rainbowsapphirejewelers.com/.



The new article, which is titled “The 7 Most Expensive Pieces Of Jewelry Sold In 2012,” offers details and photos of the top seven jewelry items that were auctioned last year at Sotheby’s.



Coming in at number one, the article on the http://www.rainbowsapphirejewelers.com website noted, was the “Highly Important and Very Rare Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond and Diamond Ring” for $12,800,000. The piece was sold in Hong Kong last April.



“A square emerald-cut blue diamond weighing 8.01 carats centers the ring,” the new blog posting noted, adding that Sotheby’s employees came up with the somewhat unusual names for each of the jewelry items.



“Each side is flanked by one smaller diamond that each weight about 0.5 carat. The ring is made out of platinum.”



In second place was “The Beau Sancy,” a pear double rose-cut diamond weighing 34.98 carats. It was sold in Geneva last May for about $9,572,000.



The third top-seller was the “Important and Rare Fancy Intense Purple-Pink Diamond and Ruby Ring,” which was also auctioned last May in Geneva. The piece features a purple-pink brilliant-cut diamond weighing 3.71 carats and a set of marquise-shaped rubies, and sold for $5,422,000.



The other four top-selling pieces of jewelry are also described in detail on the blog, which can be found at RainbowSapphireJewelers.com. They include a V-shaped diamond necklace that claimed over $4.8 million at auction and an “exceptional and rare” diamond ring that sold for just over $4 million.



Even though its pieces do not fetch astronomical price tags like those auctioned by Sotheby’s, Rainbow Sapphire Jewelers offers items that are beautiful, expertly made, and widely popular with customers. Since the day it opened for business, the company has prided itself on being a leading provider of the best quality jewelry that is available. The company has produced attractive rainbow sapphire jewelry for 12 of the 30 years it has been in business. Every piece of jewelry the company sells is hand-crafted in a Bangkok facility by a highly-skilled master jeweler.



“From rainbow sapphire earrings, to pendants, rings and necklaces – our jewelers carefully craft your piece according to one of the exciting, unique styles created by our experienced design team,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“This commitment to detail results in an exquisite piece of art that you or your loved one will cherish.”



