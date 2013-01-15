Rainbow Trunk Brings Best Selling Designer Chair in the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- When style and durability compete, one wins. However, when they collaborate, the result is stunning. There is no better way to describe the Ghost Chair originally designed by World-renowned Philippe Starck. The ghost chair with a design of startling diversity, appeals to the modern and contemporary household as well as the hospitality industry. This is why it is of no coincidence that it could be one of the best selling designer chairs in the world today after 1.5 million pieces were sold since 2002!



Its popularity is proven, its design is unmatched, and its purpose is unparalleled. Starck's Louis Ghost Chair is a modern stylization of the original baroque Louis XV design perfectly combined with ultra modern material. These chairs are manufactured by injecting polycarbonate into a mold. As a result there are no junctions or seams to create one continuous shape producing a comfortable oval backrest and seat. The polycarbonate material allows the chair to be lightweight, durable and scratch resistant.



The ghost chair can be the accent piece of any home and can influence the overall design of any room. On the other hand its modern transparent design can also match the décor of an existing room.



Rainbow Trunk is at the forefront of distribution in selective designer furniture and home accessories and offers the amazing Ghost Chair in two popular colours, clear and smokey grey.



Once you see them, you will instantly be able to visualize them in your home !



About Rainbow Trunk

Rainbow Trunk is an online-only retailer specializing in the consumer market for the contemporary home. Operating within the United Kingdom, Rainbow Trunk offers a wide range of Designer, Eastern and Antique inspired Home products.



