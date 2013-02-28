Rainbow Trunk Offers Reproduction Furniture & Lighting with a Political Message

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- In 2005, French born designer, Phillippe Starck put the imagination of adults into motion by bringing out the harsh reality of the world we live in.



The naked truth was put in front of us when Phillippe Starck launched his collection of Gun Lamps. These lamps were created to symbolise the conflict between war and money, and the conflicting values present in our arts, movies and music.



The Gun Lamps are made with a solid gold base with a black lamp shade. The gold represents money and war while the shade represents death. There are crosses on the inside of the lamp that help us to remember all those we have lost in this fight between money and war. On the base we see engraved the words “Happiness Is A Hot Gun”.



Though some people call it a controversial design, in my eyes, it is not only an iconic design but also a pure and honest symbolisation of our lives.



About his Gun Lamp Collection, Phillippe Starck said,



“Nowadays we kill – religiously, militarily, civilly. We kill out of ambition, out of greed, for the fun of it or of the show…Tyrant are our masters, designed, manufactured, sold, dreamed, purchased and used, weapons are our new icons. Our lives are only worth a bullet.



The Guns Collection is nothing but a sign of the times. We get the symbols we deserve.



"Happiness is a hot gun.”



The gold used in these lamps makes them very expensive. Rainbow Trunk offers high quality replicas of the Gun Lamp. The differences between the original and the replicas Rainbow Trunk has acquired just lie in the materials used. The lamp shade is made of good quality material and allows for the perfect diffusion of light. The base is made with the highest quality materials. If you are a lover of movies such as James Bond or Hitman, or if you’re bold enough to accept the truth and put a symbol of it in your home, this replica of the Gun Lamp is the product for you.



“Why doesn’t furniture show that everything is a political choice? I am a designer and design is my only weapon, so I use it to speak about what I think is important.”- Phillippe Starck.



