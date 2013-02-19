RainbowGuitars.com Releases Selection of Vintage and Modern Guitars for Sale

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- The internet has made it easy for music lovers to buy the instruments they need. On the internet, musicians can often find a wider selection and lower prices than they would at a music shop in their hometown.



A website called RainbowGuitars.com seeks to establish itself as the number one website customers visit to purchase guitars – and other musical instruments – online. The site features a wide range of premium instruments, including acoustic guitars, bass guitars, keyboards, and drums.



Customers who are more interested in music production will be excited to browse through RainbowGuitars.com’s selection of recoding and live sound equipment. Whether preparing for a concert or building a recording studio, RainbowGuitars.com wants to ensure that all musicians can find the instruments they need at affordable prices.



The selection of vintage guitars for sale is one highlight of RainbowGuitars.com. Musicians interested in purchasing vintage guitars to achieve that classic feel can do so through the website. There is also a newer selection of Taylor acoustic guitars and a wide range of other popular brands.



A spokesperson explained how easy it is for customers to browse through the website to find the products they need:



“We’ve designed our website to be very easy to use and navigate. We want our customers to go from looking through guitars to purchasing them within seconds if that’s what they want. We’ve separated our website into stores based on brands like Gibson, Fender, and Taylor. And we also have separate pages for each respective instrument, from pianos to recording equipment.”



Guitar aficionados will be interested in the featured item of the month, a Fender 1954 Telecaster. The RainbowGuitars.com website promises that one chord played on this guitar will resonate forever. It’s also classified as an investment-grade guitar, although customers are still expected to enjoy playing it as well.



Another advantage of ordering musical instruments through Rainbow Guitars is the free shipping offer, which is available on most orders over $99.



About RainbowGuitars.com

RainbowGuitars.com is an online musical instrument retailer. The company offers an extensive selection of vintage and modern guitars for sale, along with recording equipment, pianos, and other musical instruments. To learn more, please visit: http://www.rainbowguitars.com