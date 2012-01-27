Rainelle Harrell of Connecticut Partners With Clean Green Nation

West Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has announced its partnership with Rainelle Harrell, based in West Haven, Connecticut.



As an authorized partner of Clean Green Nation, Harrell will work with commercial and residential clients to help spur West Haven economic development using green energy solutions. She specializes in a number of areas, including solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education, including West Haven, CT green energy tips.



"I am very pleased to partner with Clean Green Energy, to the benefit of all of the consumers and business owners in West Haven and its surrounding communities," Harrell said. "This is a company that is a true leader in sustainability and green products across North America. It is a great opportunity for me to bring these products and services to Connecticut to share with the people here."



Harrell places an emphasis on the idea that through green products like energy efficient lighting, West Haven residents can not only save money on their utility bill, but also do their part to preserve the environment. Through the partnership, she will offer the products made available by Clean Green Nation, which cover the areas of solar, wind, lighting, energy efficiency, emergency items and more. This will help her promote her belief that green energy will be critical to the future of the West Haven, CT area.



Clean Green Nation offers a variety of products that address green living, energy efficiency, sustainable home heating and much more. The company's ultimate goal is to reduce the United States' overall dependence on foreign sources of energy. Its team also aims to keep utility costs as low as possible for the average person.



"At an individual level, there is a lot that we can all do to reduce our energy consumption and decrease our impact on the environment a great deal," Harrell said. "It all starts at home, by using products that use less energy. It is also just a great way to save money, especially in the long term."



Harrell will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about West Haven eco friendly living, energy efficient home upgrades, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://rainelleh.cleangreennation.com.