New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Growing demand for highly durable rainscreen cladding systems, a rise in the number of new construction projects in developing economies along with increased non-residential construction activities will propel market growth.



The Rainscreen Cladding Market size is estimated to reach USD 204.90 Billion from USD 124.95 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by increasing remodeling & maintenance activities, residential and non-residential construction, and focus on enhancing the aesthetic appearance of buildings.



A rainscreen cladding is an effective siding system for enveloping new and old construction and is one of the prevailing sustainability trends in architecture. These systems provide superior thermal performance, fire protection, and weather tightness to buildings. Rainscreen cladding is becoming increasingly popular among builders and architects on account of its thermal and sound efficiency, which further enables cutting back on energy bills and reducing emissions.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Kingspan Insulation, SFS Group AG, SIKA, Everest Industries Limited, Promat UK Ltd., Sotech Architectural Façade Systems, Rockwool International A/S, Centria International, Dams Incorporated, and Trespa International B.V., among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Rainscreen Cladding market.



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Composite Materials



Fiber Cement



Metal



High-Pressure Laminate



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential



Commercial



Institutional



Industrial



Construction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Renovation



New Construction



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Rainscreen Cladding Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Rainscreen Cladding Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Rainscreen Cladding Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Rainscreen Cladding Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Rainscreen Cladding Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



