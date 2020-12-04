New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- The rainscreen cladding market size is estimated to reach USD 204.90 Billion from USD 124.95 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by increasing remodeling & maintenance activities, residential and non-residential construction, and focus on enhancing the aesthetic appearance of buildings. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



The report is further attuned with the latest market scenario of the Rainscreen Cladding market based on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth. It discusses in detail the supply chain disruptions, production and manufacturing disturbances, economic and financial difficulties, and the impact on the supply and demand of the products of the Rainscreen Cladding market. It further covers the current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the overall Rainscreen Cladding market segments and regions.



Key Highlights from the Rainscreen Cladding Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Rainscreen Cladding market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



The report on the global Rainscreen Cladding market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry, along with an assessment of the emerging trends. It also discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the market. The key players operating in the industry are Kingspan Insulation, SFS Group AG, SIKA, Everest Industries Limited, Promat UK Ltd., Sotech Architectural Façade Systems, Rockwool International A/S, Centria International, Dams Incorporated, and Trespa International B.V., among others. The segment further discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures, partnerships, government and corporate deals, and other strategic alliances of the industry.



The report further segments the Rainscreen Cladding market on the basis of type, technology, application spectrum, and regions. Based on the Construction type, the market is segmented into Renovation, New Construction, and others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into Residential , Commercial, Institutional, Industrial, and others.



The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



