RainTight General Contracting Storm Damage Repair and Hail Damage Repair Cost Solution

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Storm damage roof repair costs can be a lot after a storm can be kept under control with the right contractor. Storm damage roofing specialists RainTight General Contracting work directly with the customers' insurance company to get it all done the right way.



"Simply, all that needs to be done is to call in RainTight General Contracting to do a "no money down until the job is complete" assessment of the damage, if any. The following are some guidelines to follow should your roof suffer damage after a fierce storm has passed, as it relates to filing an insurance claim:



- Get your property inspected to make sure there is enough damage to file a claim.



- Check your insurance policy to review your coverage and the amount of your hail and wind deductible.



- Call in the RainTight General Contracting storm damage roof restoration experts. They'll send a skilled estimator, free of charge, to see if there is any damage.



"In an effort to present you with a visual image about hail damage repair costs and storm damage restoration, we invite you to view our YouTube video at http://youtu.be/O-qKqVtIZbI."



Additionally, here are nine further reasons to take care of storm damage roofs now rather than later:



1. You can prevent further damages from occurring.

2. You will protect the value of your home which may be your largest investment

3. Procrastination kills desire. If you don't fix it now, your insurance will not pay you later.

4. You will eventually have to fix it when you sell – but then it will be out of pocket.

5. You will keep your neighborhood looking nice. When the neighborhood looks good, your neighbors will take pride in their homes too.

6. As time goes by, it will be harder to prove that the damage was caused by a storm and your insurance company may think it's just normal wear and tear.

7. Your insurance company may drop you for neglecting to maintain your property.

8. Due to inflation and successive storm seasons the cost of materials is continually rising.

9. In addition to a higher cost in materials, certain materials may not be available.



Roofs are the uppermost structural component that protects all that lies beneath it, and according to the site's spokesperson, this includes the lumber, drywall, electrical wiring, furnishings and flooring. Noting that mold and mildew can creep into the structure thus leading to illnesses in the persons who live there, the site's spokesperson points out that without a solid rooftop, it's only a matter of time before the place is uninhabitable.



"If leaks begin to occur, one thing will lead to another. If a storm damages the roofs' shingles, tile or structural foundations, this must be fixed right away," says the spokesperson.



For more information contact Miller Weedn, owner of RainTight General Contracting in Dallas TX and an expert in storm damage restoration services. If you have insurance and need a formal hail damage repair cost, RainTight works with your insurance company for you so you can get professional hail damage estimates and then the repairs done hassle free so you don't have to lift a finger.



For further information about RainTight General Contracting insurance claims for storm damage repair, call 214-693-6196 or visit their site at http://www.raintight.net/insurance-claims.