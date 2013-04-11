Rainwave 365 Announces Release of 2013 Product Line

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Rain-wave 365, is a famous UK maker of sophisticated, weatherproof gear that is growing in popularity among women of all ages and lifestyles. Offering stylish, 100% waterproof ponchos, trench coats and cycle capes, the company has just released on its website its newest line of beautiful, fashionable and functional weather gear for the 2013 season.



Rain-wave 365 was originally founded with the intent to take the traditional, boring, drab raincoat and transform it into a garment that adds rather than detracts from the appearance of its wearer. To accomplish this novel goal, the company has sought out revolutionary new fabrics and designs that are both 100% waterproof and visually appealing. The company has expanded its product line to include ponchos, trench coats and cycle capes that are functional as well as fashionable so that no matter how active a woman’s lifestyle may be, she now has access to the gear to help her enjoy her adventures in comfort and style.



Available in wide ranges of prints and colors, the company offers high quality rainwear that is breathable, flexible, and beautiful. The company also offers a 90 day “no quibble” returns policy so that women everywhere can rest assured that they will be happy with the items that they selected or receive a full refund minus postage. The firm also seeks input from its customers on several social media outlets to ensure that the products offered meet customer’s expectations and desires when it comes to quality, design and customer service. They also offer various promotions and giveaways through these venues.



With all of these benefits as well as their high quality, beautiful yet affordable weather gear, it is little wonder that prestigious publications such as Harpers Bazaar refer to the company’s clothing as, “an elegant invention,” and You Magazine calls the company’s rainwear, “stylish and wonderfully practical.”



To find out more about this company’s highly fashionable and helpful designer rainwear, please visit the company’s website at http://rain-wave.com.



About Rain-wave 365

Rain-wave 365 is maker of high quality rainwear that is both functional and stylish. Based in the UK, the company is growing in popularity as it continues to provide practical innovative solutions that help women of all ages and sizes to stay comfortable and look beautiful regardless of the weather.



