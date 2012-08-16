Raise Capital for Business With Startup Funding on Publingo.com

Rochelle Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Entrepreneurs who need to raise capital for business can find startup funding on the extremely popular Publing.com networking website. Publingo.com is essentially a business networking platform that brings business owners and investors together to make high-level deals without a middleman.



It’s never easy finding startup funding for a new business venture, but Publingo.com makes it a little easier for business owners and entrepreneurs who want to get a business off the ground. The website only deals with business issues such as selling and buying businesses and locating angel investors or silent partners.



One of the founders of the company said, “We created Publingo.com to function as a match maker. We bring business owners and investors together and allow them to negotiate and conduct business without getting in their way.” He went on to say the website has been growing steadily as more and more business minded people are becoming members.



“I just love Publingo.com. It is so easy to navigate and set up listings that I never spend more than 30 minutes when I need to get something done. We were looking for an investment partner for an auto body repair shop and found one in less than two weeks. So far everything is going well.” – Richard Johansen



Anyone who has ever thought, “How can I raise money?” will do very well on Publingo.com as it was created to help business owners answer that question and a lot more. The website is the perfect venue for entrepreneurs to get together to make things happen and get things done. Each member of the website is a business man or woman so new members are ensured they are not dealing with every day consumers.



Entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit the website to look around. The site was created with a simple navigation system that doesn’t let members get lost or confused. Each section of the site is clearly marked so member know exactly where they are at any given point.



About Publingo

Sell your business in the most transparent and the most profitable way on Publingo, where selling your business is only a few clicks away. Publingo allows you to sell your business without any broker or middlemen, simply by placing an ad with a detailed description about your business and then directly connect with buyers who can contact you without any middlemen involved in the process.