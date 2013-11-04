Raise Money for Veterans and Others by Purchasing Surf Gear

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Surfboards Etc is an online store aimed at providing a wide range of surf accessories and equipment to people at discounted prices. Adam Swiecki, the founder of Surfboards Etc, is a veteran and through the online store SurfboardsEtc.com, he is raising funds for various veteran causes.



To make it easy, Surfboards Etc provides a referral link. Simply share the link via Facebook, Twitter or email and any sale coming through the referral link qualifies for a 20% donation to military organizations. The funds generated from these sales go to the Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans and others. With this program in place, purchasing surfboards, surf gear, and apparel will help heroes across the country.



Like the military program, Surfboards Etc will also donate 20% of referred sales to organizations prescribed by customers. “We all have favorite charities, causes, and organizations. I have a soft spot for veterans. Maybe you care more for animals, cancer research, or your daughter's volleyball team” says Mr. Swiecki. “No matter what your passion, simply contact us to get your own unique referral link and we’ll donate 20% of referred sales to your causes”.



Apart from showcasing a number of surfboards, Surfboards Etc carries a huge collection of apparel, bags, luggage, footwear, and more from brands like Quiksilver, Hurley, Billabong and many others. “We’re fortunate to work with some of the most prominent action sports brands in the world” added Mr. Swiecki. “And those brands share our vision to help make the world a better place.”



To get more information about fundraising or the military support program at Surfboards Etc, visit http://www.surfboardsetc.com/fundraising.php or http://www.surfboardsetc.com/military.php



About Surfboards Etc

Surfboards Etc is an online retailer committed to providing a wide range of surfing equipment and accessories to customers. In addition, Surfboards Etc uses its reach to support military veterans and other causes selected by their customers.



Media Contact



Surfboards Etc

9337 Commerce Center St., C1

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Tel: (877)346-4410 (M-F 9-5 MST)

International: (303)346-4410

Fax: (303)953-7696

Email: CustomerService@SurfboardsEtc.com

URL: http://www.surfboardsetc.com