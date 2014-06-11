Raise the Health Bar with a Cup of Tea on Daily Basis

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Tea with ice is a healthy alternative as compared to other beverages which are well-known due to high caffeine levels with great sugar content. On the other hand, iced tea can positively affect our mind, body and soul.



They are accessible in various flavors to please and soothe the senses of one and all. Flavors, such as mixed fruit, blackberry sage, lemon, etc. can do miracle with its overall effect. It has vitamins and anti-oxidants properties which are helpful for one’s health, aids in flushing out the toxins from the body.



Rooibos tea is a significant way to fight acute anxiety attacks in humans; some people depend on medicine, meditation, yoga and walking to alleviate and try to control stress disorders. The most vital part of controlling, treating and fighting this disorder is by calming the body and mind without relying on pills and drugs.



Green tea naturally has antioxidant properties which have the capability of cleansing the body of cell demolishing free radicals. This tea has been in use since thousands of years as a natural medicine against various diseases as well as for its excellent and unique taste. It is well known as one of the largest resource of antioxidants as well as other substances which are useful for one’s health such as amino acids, essential oils and many others.



About Teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com is a site began by Marshall Malone after the closing down of his cafe. He capitalizes the improvement of Teasyteas with funds made from his 1st week's income. The business was named by Malone from the organization logo he made for someone else.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Web site: http://www.teasyteas.com/