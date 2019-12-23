RaisePays.com, a Legal UK Company Specializing in Cryptocurrency Investments

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- RaisePays.com, the online investment company is pleased to present an online investment opportunity in cryptocurrencies, the high yield investments of today's virtual markets. The company has built its own trading tools for the purpose of monitoring the movements in the cryptocurrency markets; predict and make profits when they are subject to volatility. They also hold accounts in different crypto currency exchanges to earn money from arbitrage trading. The company offers an excellent platform for investors who want to benefit from high returns in these online investments. The team here consists of skilled, experienced and trained advisors who help clients manage their savings and investments in the most profitable manner. Hourly earnings/ hourly returns is what the company ensures their clients.



The investment amount is pooled to have a leverage on increasing the returns tenfold. After every successful trade, the earnings are split amongst the investors. The earnings or profits are immediately available for withdrawal. Clients can also earn more by referring others to this company. The company is also planning to launch their RAISEPAYS App for Android and Apple OS during the next year. This app would act as an advanced digital wallet with numerous investment possibilities. Customers can be assured of top notch security services such as biometric authentication and other features. They can also benefit from in-app deposits and withdrawals; transaction history; advanced wallet features; and the ability to use it for purchases.



To learn more visit https://raisepays.com/



About https://raisepays.com/

RaisePays Ltd is a legal UK company specializing in online investments and cryptocurrency investments in particular. With the help of in-house trading tools, the team here constantly monitors and predicts the market movements of cryptocurrencies and make profits based on their volatility.



Media Contact

James Goodwin – RaisePays Ltd.

Address: 65 Kenworthy Road, London, United Kingdom E95RB

Phone: +44-117-230-8063

Email: James.goodwin@raisepays.com

Website: https://raisepays.com/