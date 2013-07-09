New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Raising Energy Demands, Environmental Building Regulations and Mature Smart Grid Technologies Transforming the Building Energy Efficiency Market"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Energy-efficient buildings are designed to reduce the energy required for heating and cooling compared to traditional buildings and designs, through the use of environmentally friendly practices and materials. In recent years, an increasing demand for energy, as well as fuel constraints, has led to an increasing need for greater energy efficiency. Governments worldwide are now taking various measures to ensure their energy security. The increased demand for energy can be addressed at least partly by reducing energy consumption, as globally buildings account for around 32% of final energy consumption. Building regulations now provide support for the energy-efficient building concept and will improve the performance of buildings. The US, UK, Canada, Australia, China and India have all implemented regulations promoting the growth of energy-efficient buildings. The potential of energy-efficient buildings as an energy management solution can be realized with the help of smart grid technologies. On a global level, the last two quarters of the fiscal year ended 2012 saw the increased accrual of contracts and projects involving smart technologies such as advanced submetering, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Solid State Lighting (SSL) and smart transformers.
Scope
- Developments in the energy-effcient building industry globally.
- Building regulations promoting the growth of energy efficiency in buildings.
- The role of mature smart grid technologies in the growth of energy-efficient buildings.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify the emerging role of smart grid technologies in building design and retrofits across the globe.
- Gain insight on the market potential of energy-efficient buildings.
- Develop strategies for marketing smart grid products in countries such as US, UK, China, Australia, India and Canada.
