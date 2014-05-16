Dundee, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- SND’s Best of Digital News Design competition hailed Nautilus as the world’s best designed website. Judges of the said competition were amazed with Nautilus’ way of crafting stories as it embraces responsive design hoisting the bar for digital news blueprint. According to SND, “Nautilus site is immensely readable, highly visual and treats illustrations, interactives and photography with respect. Each “issue” has an intuitive and stunning cover feature that sets the tone for the rest of its package. Attention to detail throughout is superb and illustrates a deep understanding and recognition of its audience. This includes thoughtful approaches to sources, links to scientific journals, well-considered subject vertical name, and corrections. Long-form content is delivered with a weekly rhythm, but a feed of real-time science news alongside a staff blog makes it useful as a daily destination. Although the site is not fully responsive, the mobile-specific version is treated with equal care. It is touch-friendly and delightful on every device we tried. Nautilus should be held up as an example, particularly to other niche-journalism publications.”



Precision. Ambition. Audience’s Needs.



The said competition winners’ fearless adoption of responsive design gave birth to the new equation of the news’ sectors hopes and objectives and characterized a new wave of contemporary news feeding in the world wide web. The winner of the competition proved that there is still a way to thoughfully deliver news amidst a frenzied ecosystem of technology without compromising user experience.



All winner websites were carefully crafted to respond to all framework, device, and user in a refreshing away completely different from the traditional news reporting style.



WNYC for iPhone provides its users an innovation that deeply knows its audience and the intuitive patterns on how its users can use their devices. Users can download a playlist according to their interest fields and their preferred time of engagement with their downloads. Simple, clear, elegant. These are what WNYC for iPhone presented in their design.



Al Jazeera America’s apps presents its home as a phone that gives the capability of doing everything with a single swing of the thumb. It has simple rules in controlling and with an easy tap on the device, the audio version of the news can be experienced plus the capability of the site for the story to be shared on social media sites. Al Jazeera America’s focus is to adapt simplicity while creating an awesome user experience.



The impeccable design of The New York Times brought about an incredible platform with content resonating with typography and grids accessible in types of device. With its immersive features, stellar graphics, and multimedia packages, no one would ever feel that the site relied on a template. The website’s responsive design is a milestone for the media design history as it parallels with articles’ clinch of graphics and colors.



The achievement of the emerged winners in the field of web design will definitely have a huge impact on digital journalism giving inspiration to smart designing and affluent content equilibrium while maintaining conformity with high standards and accessibility across all platforms.



Judges of the said competition were Chiqui Esteban, Ted Irvine and Kaitlin Yarnall.



About Dundee Designers

Dundee Designers is a team of three web designers and internet marketing professionals who have worked together on many projects under the trading name of SEO Domination. They are the best web designers in Dundee and they finally decided to go ahead and launch Dundee Web Designers to provide a wide range of reasonably priced and professionally made internet marketing and web design services.