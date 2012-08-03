RajPromotions.com Gains Attention for Helping Clients Gain Attention in Social Media

Orissa, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- It’s no secret that social media is an important part of modern society. On the internet, using social media successfully can be the difference between the success and failure of a business, brand, or individual. For that reason, many people now hire social media experts to manage their online presence.



One site getting a lot of attention lately in that market is RajPromotions.com. Founded by Sukanta Sarangi (also known as Raj) in 2008, RajPromotions.com has promoted hundreds of different individuals and business over the years.



Today, RajPromotions.com offers a wide variety of social media services. Raj’s services seek to promote anybody in the social media world. Sometimes, this involves pushing a website to the top of Google’s search engine results page using SEO techniques; in other cases, it involves interacting with fans on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other social media websites.



One service offered by RajPromotions.com seeks to attract anybody looking to increase their social media presence. This service allows anybody to buy Facebook likes for their fanpage or website. Raj explained why his service is so valuable:



“Today, businesses that don’t have a Facebook fanpage are shooting themselves in the foot, so to speak. If businesses and individuals want to reach out to a wider audience, they need to create a Facebook fanpage, and then get plenty of people to like that page. Facebook users are more inclined to like a page with 10,000 followers than a page with 100, so we allow customers to buy Facebook fans to increase their social media presence. ”



In the past, Raj has helped to promote businesses in a number of different industries, but he has also worked with individuals like musicians, DJs, fighters, and other people who need to foster an online presence.



Instead of receiving random likes from a wide variety of followers around the world, Raj allows customers to choose the specific region or niche where the followers should come from. Customers can choose to only target Facebook users from Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, for example. Or, for those who aren’t picky about where their Facebook likes come from, there is also a ‘worldwide’ Facebook like package available for a more affordable price.



For online businesses that would prefer to target a niche as opposed to a specific region, RajPromotions.com can also target Facebook users who are fans of certain topics or areas of interest.



About RajPromotions.com

RajPromotions.com is a social media marketing company. Founded in 2008, the website allows users to buy Facebook fans, promote themselves via Twitter, or order search engine optimization services online. For more information, please visit: http://www.rajpromotions.com