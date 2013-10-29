Rajshahi Healthcare Introduces X-Tra Large as the Newest All Natural Male Enhancement Formula

Joya Amroha, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Rajashahi Healthcare is proud to introduce X-tra Large as their newest all natural male enhancement formula that promises to put an end to all the worries and issues of men regarding the size of their penis. These pills made from 100% natural herbs are guaranteed safe and effective and are offered with a money back guarantee, ensuring consumers that they will be able to get the results that they want in no time!



X-tra Large has been gaining a lot of attention from many men in India as well as other parts of the world as it is the only male enhancement product that boasts of a 100% natural, effective and safe herbal formula that can deliver exceptional male enhancement results which cannot be expected from other similar products. The money back guarantee that backs up the product is only a proof of the confidence of its makers on their formula. Rajshahi Healthcare also has a team of professional in-house doctors that can help the users during the whole duration of the treatment. Customer support is also available and willing to answer all the questions of users regarding X-tra Large penis pills and male enhancement in general.



X-tra Large Penis Enlargement Pills are made up of rare herbal extracts blended using a special ratio and created in a specialized procedure. The elements that make up this product include Salep, Mucuna Pruriens, Chlorohytum, Shilajeet and many others, all of which have long been used in India for many centuries and are proven effective when it comes to curing the sexual issues encountered by men. The effectiveness of these ingredients is further supported by the latest scientific analysis and tests which revealed that these can be truly helpful in enhancing the size of a man’s member.



Rajashahi Healthcare also ensures their customers that the product has been made using specific measures and extra precaution to guarantee that it will meet or even exceed the industry’s standards when it comes to male enhancement pills. Every batch created undergoes stringent checking and inspection so as to make sure that every pill will be able to deliver the desired results to the users.



The makers of X-tra Large, Rajashahi Healthcare, are also behind the creation of All-in-One Sex Power Package and X-tra Power Capsules. For more than 40 years, they have been established a trusted name and reputation in India for their dedication in delivering quality products and their new product, X-tra Large, is expected to become another hit in the market.



If you are interested to learn more about X-tra Large Penis Pills from Rajashahi Healthcare, feel free to visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Penis-Enlargement-Medicine-In-India/530007043741106.



Contact: Dr Saleem Zaidi

Company: Rajshahi Healthcare

Address: NH-24, Town Area, Delhi Road, Joya Amroha, India 244221

Telephone Number: 0091-9760068086

Email: drsaleem4u@gmail.com