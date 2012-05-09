Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAH) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAH) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Ralcorp Holdings’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $2.82billion for the 12months period ending on September 30, 2008 to $4.74billion for the 12months period ending on Sept. 40, 2011. However, its Net Income for the respective time periods fell from a Net Income of $167.80million to a Net Loss of $187.20million.



Shares of Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAH) rose from as low as $53.70 per share in the end of October 2009 to over $90 per share in May 2011.



NYSE:RAH shares fell sharply from $88.57 per share on February 2, 2012 to $75.00 per share on February 7, 2012 after Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. on February 6, 2012 announced that it has completed the previously announced separation of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) through a tax-free spin-off to Ralcorp shareholders and Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. reported on February 7, 2012 its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2011.



Then on May 7, 2012, Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAH) announced that it will restate the previously issued fiscal 2011 financial statements contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2011 and the first quarter fiscal 2012 financial statements contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2011.



NYSE:RAH shares dropped during May 8, 2012 to as low as $70.79 per share.



