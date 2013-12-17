Executive Accounting Services Help Employees Update Their NC-4 Form

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The Raleigh Accountants at the Executive Accounting Services are spreading the word that the North Carolina Department of Revenue has made changes to the NC-4 Form, and adjustments need to be made by January 1, 2014. The new law allows taxpayers to pay a lower rate and to be granted a higher standard deduction.



Terri Benforado with EAS provided this comment: “The revisions to the NC-4 and NC-4 EZ forms must be handed out by every employer to allow employees ample time to accurately fill out their Employee Withholding Allowance Certificate. “



The Raleigh tax accountants are dedicated to helping employees understand that these changes are real and time sensitive. Under the new law, taxpayers may no longer claim a personal exemption for themselves, their spouse, children or any qualifying dependents. These changes can have real affects later in the tax season, and the EAS team would like to ensure that everyone is prepared for the end of the tax season.



The forms should be returned prior to January 1, 2014 to allow for the correct amount of State Income to be withheld.



About Executive Accounting Services, Inc.

Executive Accounting Services is a Raleigh, North Carolina based Accounting Services company that specializes in bookkeeping, budgeting, tax preparation, and QuickBooks consulting for small and mid-sized businesses. For more information about them and their business give them a call today at 919-859-8600 or visit their website at http://www.easnc.com.