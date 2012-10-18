Raleigh Audiology Clinic Celebrates National Hearing Awareness Month

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- October Marks Annual Hearing Awareness Month



Take off your headphones and listen up: October is National Audiology Awareness and National Protect Your Hearing month!



Recent studies have shown that the third most common health problem is hearing loss. And that half the people affected by hearing loss are 65 and younger. There are approximately 36 million people affected by hearing loss and it's not all due to the aging process.



Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) is a form of hearing loss that results from listening to sounds at high decibel levels. The average decibel level is 60dB, the sound of normal conversation or a running dishwasher. Anything above 85dB, such as concerts, sporting events and fireworks are considered too high and can be dangerous when exposed to at length.



With more and more people suffering from hearing loss and the increased risk of NIHL, Now Hear This Audiology Clinic is excited to participate in National Audiology Awareness and National Protect Your Hearing month.



In conjunction with The American Academy of Audiology, Now Hear This wants to remind everyone of safe hearing tips to prevent NIHL and other forms of hearing loss. Avoid prolonged exposure to loud noises. If you cannot evade the high decibel sounds, carry hearing protection such as foam earplugs or earmuffs to protect yourself from future damage. And when listening to music, especially on an mp3 player, keeping the volume low and not on max will safeguard from the dangers of hearing loss.



If you suspect that you are at risk for hearing loss, or are showing signs of hearing loss contact Now Hear This Audiology Clinic to learn more about NIHL and to schedule a hearing test appointment. Hearing loss has the ability to affect social and emotional well-being, therefore it is vitally important to arrange a hearing test if you suspect any signs of hearing loss.



About Now Hear This

Now Hear This is an audiology office and hearing aid center in Raleigh. They have a full time certified audiologist on staff to help with your hearing loss problems and concerns. Their office is located at 4701 Creedmoor Road, Suite 111 in Raleigh, North Carolina and can be reached at 919-256-2898.