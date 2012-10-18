Raleigh Bail Bonding Service Launches New Online Marketing Campaign

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- It’s not every day you find yourself requiring the services of a professional bondsmen. But if that day does come, you hope that a Raleigh localized keyword search would provide you with all the information necessary to assist you and/or your loved one. And Holmes Bail Bonding wants to be at the top of that Raleigh localized keyword search.



Holmes Bail Bonding is a professional bail bonding service located in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. They are open 365 days a year and 24 hours a day to assist arrested individuals facing the law. Their trained and certified bondsmen must meet extensive requirements and undergo continuing education coursework while working in North Carolina. Currently, bondsmen hold a 97.8% rate of return on individuals who do not attend their court date. Bail that does not succeed in returning a bonded individual is donated to the public school system.



Recognizing the importance of a functioning website and how internet marketing can make a difference for local businesses, Holmes Bail Bonding knew they needed to make a change. They approached TheeDesign Studio and their dedicated staff of developers and marketers to help them re-design and increase their online and social media presence.



“We appreciated the fact that Holmes Bail Bonding knew how important internet marketing was for their business,” said Richard Horvath, President and CEO of TheeDesign Studio. “We were more than happy to develop and implement a marketing plan that suited their exact needs”.



Their re-designed website includes new features to help arrested individuals and their families learn more about the bail bonding service. They offer an on-site blog, an online lead generation form and the ability to chat with a live Raleigh Bail Bondsmen for personal assistance. The website is completely optimized, allowing sites such as Google, Yahoo and Bing to make it highly visible in internet keyword searches. Utilizing the Wordpress content management system (CMS), Holmes Bail Bonding can easily update and maintain their website all while providing assistance through their online contact form.



About Holmes Bail Bonding

Holmes Bail Bonding, located in Raleigh NC, provides professional bail bonding services to arrested individuals. They are available 24/7 365 days a year and cover 100 counties including Wake, Durham, Chatham and Vance. For more information, please call 919-438-1295, or visit www.holmesbailbonding.com



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.theedesign.com Lauren Curatola



TheeDesign Studio

www.theedesign.com

919-341-8901