Raleigh Bail Bonds Company Gets New Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Holmes Bail Bonding, a Raleigh based bail bonds company, is excited to announce a new website and design.



“We’re excited to announce that our new website is responsive and mobile friendly,” says Owner and President Tyrome Holmes. “Having a mobile friendly website is important in my business as many people are searching for me by phone and need easy access to my services.”



The new mobile friendly HolmesBailBonding.com is designed and developed by TheeDesign Studio a Raleigh based Internet Marketing and Web Design Agency.



“I’ve been a customer of TheeDesign’s for awhile and I could not be happier with this new look and feel.”



About Holmes Bail Bonding

Holmes Bail Bonding is a North Carolina bail bonds agency that specializes in bail bonding needs 24/7 365 days out of the week. To learn more about Holmes Bail bonding contact us today at 919-438-1295 or visit us online at http://www.holmesbailbonding.com/.