Raleigh Bail Bonds Company to Start Offering Durham Bail Bonds

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Holmes Bail Bonding, a Raleigh based 24 hour bail bonds company, is excited to announce that they are now expanding into the Durham market.



“I am definitely excited to be launching into the Durham market,” said Tyrome Holmes, President of Holmes Bail Bonding. “We have successfully climbed to the top and become one of the top bail bond companies in Wake County, and now it’s time that we do the same in our neighboring counties.”



Holmes Bail Bonding is a Raleigh bail bonds company that offers bail bonds throughout Wake County. Servicing Raleigh, Apex, Cary, Garner, Wake Forest, and Holly Springs Holmes Bail Bonding has slowly earned a reputation for being the most trusted and reliable source for bail bonds in Wake County.



“Expanding into a new market is definitely scary but my goal is to not just be the number one Raleigh bail bondsman in the Triangle, but the number one bail bondsman in North Carolina.”



About Holmes Bail Bonding

Holmes Bail Bonding is a Raleigh bail bonding company that specializes in 24 hour 365 day service for Wake County bail bonds customers. With headquarters in Raleigh, NC, Holmes Bail Bonding has recently expanded to include offices in Asheville, New Bern, Goldsboro, Fayetteville, and now Durham. To contact Holmes Bail Bonding or to inquiry about Raleigh bail bonds please call 919-278-7297 or visit http://www.raleighbailbonding.com/