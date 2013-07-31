Raleigh Bail Bonds Specialist Now Offers Durham Bail Bonds

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Holmes Bail Bonding, a team of Raleigh Bail Bonds specialists, is excited to announce that they are expanding into the Durham market.



“I have locations throughout the state, but our headquarters has always been in Raleigh,” says Owner and bail bonds specialist Tyrome Holmes. “So it’s no surprise that we’re expanding our services into Durham.”



The Durham market is something that Holmes Bail Bonding has always said that they had wanted to do, so it’s no surprise of the recent expansion. They currently offer bail bonds services throughout the state including Asheville, Goldsboro, Fayetteville, and Kinston.



“Again, I believe this push not just cements Holmes Bail Bonding as the top bail bonding agency in Raleigh, but the top bail bonding agency in Wake County. Overall though this just continues our push to cementing our company and brand as the number one bail bonds specialist in North Carolina.”



About Holmes Bail Bonding

Holmes Bail Bonding is the #1 bail bonding company in Wake County. Specializing in 24/7 365 days a week bail bond services, Holmes bail bonding is here to help you with all of your Raleigh bail bond needs. They can be contacted at 919-438-1295 or through their contact form at http://www.holmesbailbonding.com/contact-raleigh-bondsman.