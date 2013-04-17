Raleigh Based Cloud PACS Provider Hiring Applications Specialist

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Core Sound Imaging, Inc. is leading the web-based PACS industry through the highest quality customer care and cutting-edge technology. They are excited to announce a hiring opportunity for a Applications Specialist/Customer Support Manager at their headquarters in Raleigh, NC.



Based in Raleigh, NC, Core Sound Imaging’s support and development teams are in-house. The in-house, skilled development and support teams are highly responsive to customer needs. From our support and development teams to our sales and quality teams, Core Sound Imaging takes the commitment to the customer very seriously.



This position involves post-sale customer support of company products and will include customer & technical support, along with management responsibilities. Most activities are conducted over the phone and require that the individual have a high comfort level with technology solutions. The individual will be required to provide product demonstration support for hospitals, clinics, private offices, mobile diagnostic providers and other medical facilities. Duties also include leading Client kickoff meetings, delivering post-sales installation training and customer retention activities.



This position will require occasional participation in tradeshows and other marketing activities, which may require travel. The individual will be required to complete administrative activities and provide customer feedback to Marketing. A willingness to give 110% to deliver quality customer service and prompt and effective problem-solving along with troubleshooting skills are essential to performing well in this position.



For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.corestudycast.com/careers