Raleigh Carpet Cleaners Cleanup NC State

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Triangle Carpet Specialists, a team of Raleigh residential and commercial flooring specialists, is excited to announce the cleanup of NC State.



“Cleaning up NC State was a long and thorough process, but the opportunity to help out a local school was something that I could not pass up,” says Leo Croes, Owner and President of Triangle Carpet Specialists. “As the father of a college student, I definitely love being able to give back to the local triangle schools and colleges in any way that I can.”



This year to prepare for students who were moving into the school dormitories, Triangle Carpet Cleaners was hired to clean 300 student apartments before the beginning of the school year.



“Cleaning school dorms is probably one of the biggest projects that we do every year. Not only do we do a professional carpet cleaning of the entire dormitories, but we also do any carpet repairs and carpet installations that are needed.”



Carpet cleaning and carpet repairs for the local schools isn’t anything new for Triangle Carpet Cleaners, these Raleigh carpet specialists also cleaned over 50 apartments for local Elon University this summer as well.



About Triangle Carpet Specialists

Triangle Carpet Specialists is a flooring company located out of Apex, NC. Serving the greater Raleigh area including Apex, Cary, Morrisville, and Chapel Hill, Triangle Carpet Specialists services includes: carpet cleaning, hardwood flooring installation, Vinyl floor cleaning, and carpet installation. For more information about Triangle Carpet Specialists visit them today at http://www.trianglecarpetspecialists.com/.