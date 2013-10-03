Raleigh Chamber Names Nick Genty to Board of Advisors

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Nick Genty, CEO of Iconic Solutions, to its 2013/14 Board of Advisors, which has a term of Oct. 1, 2013 through Sept. 30, 2014.



“We are pleased to have Nick as a member of the Chamber’s Board of Advisors,” said Harvey Schmitt, Chamber president and CEO. “I’m certain that the knowledge and experience our board members bring will further the Chamber’s efforts toward developing and sustaining the region’s thriving economy and quality of life.”



Since 2007, Iconic Solutions has been the leader in mobile application design and development. The Raleigh-based team helps businesses with their digital strategy planning, custom mobile application design and development, as well as digital marketing and advertising.



The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors, created in 1994, provides an additional and continued source of leadership for the Chamber.



About the Greater Raleigh Chamber

The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce is the Triangle’s largest nonprofit business membership organization made up of more than 2,500 member firms representing two-thirds of the private sector employment in Wake County. The Chamber has represented the interests of the local business community since 1888.



Contact:

Nick Genty

(919) 434-9277

Nick@Iconic-Solutions.com