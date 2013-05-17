Raleigh Child Care Center Expands After-School Program

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Raleigh faces an increasing issue with thousands of school-aged children being left home, unsupervised, for hours after school until a parent comes home from work. Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers are seeking to address the issue by expanding their after-school programs and making them affordable and accessible for Raleigh parents.



The Executive Director of Primary Beginnings stated, “We realize that our community has a need, and we know we have the authority to do something about it… Each of our child care facilities provide structured, safe, and supervised places for students to learn and socialize.”



According to an After-School Alliance study, conducted in 2012, enrolling children in after-school programs can help improve student engagement during the learning process. When children become excited about learning they are more likely to earn better grades, and ultimately improve academically.



Center Directors for Primary Beginnings expressed their pride in hiring qualified teachers to lead their after-school programs. “Our child care centers offer exceptional care and quality educators that are crucial to fulfilling the educational needs of your children…our after-school program is designed to help children reach their full potential. We are only able to do that with teachers who are passionate about helping children develop and learn.”



Many Raleigh parents had positive testimonials when asked about Primary Beginnings. One parent expressed appreciation for Primary Beginnings being proactive in expanding their objectives one step further by focusing one of their after-school program objectives on combating childhood obesity.



“I don’t have to worry about my children going home and eating junk food after school because the teachers at Primary Beginnings teach them the benefits of choosing nutritional snacks over unhealthy ones.



About Primary Beginning’s After-School Program

