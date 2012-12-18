Raleigh Child Care Center Hosts Holidays Around the World Celebration

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Get ready to celebrate the holidays: Around the World! To honor the various cultures represented by their preschool and after school care students, Primary Beginnings is hosting a “Holidays Around the World” celebration!



Primary Beginnings is a Raleigh based child development center offering Infant and Toddler, Preschool, and K-5 After-School programs. A 5-Star facility, Primary Beginnings only incorporates the latest research and practices into their programs by implementing The Creative Curriculum.



The event will be held Wednesday, December 19, 2012 from 4-6 pm. Parents will be able to visit the different country celebrations with their child upon picking them up from their child care center that evening.



“Since we aren’t a religious child care center, we are able to incorporate various cultural traditions into our holiday program,” said Lara Siffer, President of Primary Beginnings. “It’s a great way to celebrate the holiday season with our students while still providing knowledge and fun for all.”



Throughout the month of December, lesson plans have surrounded how various countries celebrate the holiday season. The event will allow the children to showcase what they learned in addition to celebrate with their friends, teachers and family.



On December 19, classrooms will be decorated according to a particular country. Each room will have a fun activity available as well as food samples representative of their country. Children will be able to learn more about the various country holiday festivities while enjoying a fun-filled evening with their parents.



Primary Beginnings has three Raleigh locations, conveniently located in the Spring Forest, Falls of Neuse, and North Hills areas. For more information about the festivities, contact Primary Beginnings at 919-790-6888 or visit their website



