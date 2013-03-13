Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Looking for affordable Raleigh child care that will provide the best education for your child without breaking the bank can be a frustrating experience. You want to provide your child with the best education and resources all while knowing your child is in good hands and paying an affordable rate. Each Primary Beginnings child development center makes the search process easier by offering their 5-Star programs at an affordable rate.



North Carolina’s 5-Star Rated License program requires child care providers meet certain requirements to be considered a 2-3-4 or 5 Star Rated center. Points are awarded on the teacher education, educational programs offered, and history of the center which are all combined to give their licensure rating.



What makes this Raleigh child development center a 5-Star Rated program? Each Primary Beginnings center only employs the best teachers at their facilities. At minimum, all teachers have an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education, in addition to completing their NC Early Childhood Credentials. Primary Beginnings director, Lara Siffer, has an extensive education background, having worked in the industry her whole career and a Level III NC Administration credential.



In addition to quality and educated teachers, Primary Beginnings child development centers offer top notch education to its students. Each center has numerous activities for the children to interact with and bigger classrooms to give them room to play. The staff to child ratio is also smaller than most national child care chains, giving children the attention they deserve.



Primary Beginnings, even with their high 5-Star Rated License, offers their quality child care at an affordable rate. Their curriculum and teachers are comparable to those at national child care centers, however their affordability is what makes them stand out. Contact Primary Beginnings at any of their Raleigh locations for more information regarding their child care programs or visit their website at www.primarybeginnings.com



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings is a child development center located in Raleigh, NC. They offer infant, preschool and K-5 after school programs, all built to instill self-confidence and creativity. Their 5-star facility is staffed by highly trained and quality teachers ready to teach and help every child grow. For more information, contact Primary Beginnings at 919-790-6888 or visit their website at www.primarybeginnings.com