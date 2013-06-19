Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- After 5 years, Primary Beginnings Child Care Centers are closing their Falls of Neuse location.



Despite the Falls of Neuse center closing, Primary Beginnings remains dedicated to providing quality child care at their North Hills and Spring Forest locations. Each location is 5 Star rated, the highest child care rating in North Carolina. The centers are staffed with qualified and educated teachers, committed to child care development and the Primary Beginnings philosophy.



The North Hills and Spring Forest locations will continue to provide infant, preschool and after school services for Raleigh children, in addition to offering summer daycare /camp solutions for working parents.



For more information about the Primary Beginnings locations and the programs offered, contact Michele Baker at 919-790-6888 or visit them at http://www.primarybeginnings.com



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings chooses to apply and achieve the highest rated license to support their philosophy of providing quality care for infants, preschoolers and school-age children. Each of their locations is rated 5 Star, the highest rated child care license in North Carolina. Request a tour of their North Hills or Spring Forest location today!