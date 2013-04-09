Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Local Raleigh childcare center, Primary Beginnings, is excited to announce the grand re-opening of their North Hills preschool location. The North Hills location recently underwent renovations to the exterior of the building and installed a brand new playground.



Primary Beginnings Child Development Center is a 5-Star rated preschool, providing infant, preschool and K-5 after school care. With over 115 enrolled children, including those in the NC Pre-K program and over 17 employees for 8 classrooms, Primary Beginnings serves more than 95 families, parents and/or grandparents, bringing high quality child care services to the community. Their dedication to early childcare education has made them on of the best preschool centers in Raleigh.



The North Hills grand re-opening will kick-off Primary Beginning’s celebration of “Week of the Young Child”; a week focused on the needs of young children and their families and is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The annual celebratory week brings national attention to early childhood education and recognizes childcare programs that meet the needs of young children.



The North Hills re-opening ceremony will be held on April 15, 2013 at 10AM, on the brand new playground. Primary Beginnings at North Hills is located at 2100 North Hills Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612. Representatives from the NAEYC, state legislature from the 27612 district and local media outlets have been invited to take part in the memorable event.



For more information about attending the grand re-opening ceremony, please call 919-785-0303 or visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/blog/north-hills-grand-re-opening-ceremony. For more information about child care availability, please call 919-785-0303 or visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/locations to set up a tour.



About Primary Beginnings Child Development Center

Primary Beginnings is a child development center located in Raleigh, NC. They offer infant, preschool and K-5 after school programs, all built to instill self-confidence and creativity. Their 5-star facility is staffed by highly trained and quality teachers ready to teach and help every child grow. For more information, contact Primary Beginnings at 919-785-0303 or visit their website at http://www.primarybeginnings.com