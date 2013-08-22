Raleigh Custom Home Builder Builds Homes in Pittsboro

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- JM Davis Custom Homes, a Raleigh custom home builder, is excited to announce that he is expanding his building services to Pittsboro!



“With the recent expansion of I-540, it just seems to make sense that more and more people are moving to Pittsboro.” Said Owner and Builder Mark Davis. “Now people can reach Cary, Raleigh, and even Durham in only a few minutes from Pittsboro.”



North Carolina Highway Interstate 540, or as it’s otherwise known as the Raleigh Outer Loop, is a belt line that covers 70 miles. The recent expansion added a toll road that connects the suburbs of Cary such as Morrisville, Apex, and Holly Springs, to the greater Raleigh and Durham area.



“More and more people are going to find Pittsboro a great destination for a future home and I’m looking forward to watching the area grow.”



About JM Davis Custom Homes

JM Davis Custom Homes is a custom home builder that specializes in custom and luxury home buildings for eastern Wake County. They specialize in luxury homes and buildings for the Raleigh, Apex, Holly Springs, and Morrisville area. To contact Owner Mark Davis today, call 919-422-9800 or visit his website at http://www.jmdavishomes.com/.